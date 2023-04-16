The Boston Red Sox (7-8) and the Los Angeles Angels (7-7) will square off on Sunday, April 16 at Fenway Park, with Garrett Whitlock getting the nod for the Red Sox and Reid Detmers taking the mound for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +100. The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (0-0, 5.59 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 5-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Boston has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Angels have been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Angels have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

