Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .200 with a double, a home run and six walks.

In five of 10 games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In four games this season (40.0%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

