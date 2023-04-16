Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .133 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .133.
- Casas has had a base hit in five of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year (26.7%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Angels have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Angels give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
