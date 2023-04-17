Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (-115) 10.5 (-125) 3.5 (+105) 0.5 (-175)

Embiid has put up 33.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 points more than Monday's points prop total.

Embiid's per-game rebound average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (10.5).

Embiid's year-long assist average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Embiid has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-110) 5.5 (-139) 10.5 (+110) 2.5 (-139)

James Harden is posting 21 points per game, 0.5 more than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Harden averages 10.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (10.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-128) 5.5 (-105) 2.5 (+125) 1.5 (+100)

Tobias Harris' 14.7 points per game are 1.2 points more than Monday's over/under.

Harris averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Harris averages 2.5 assists, the same as Monday's over/under.

Harris has knocked down 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110)

The 26.5-point over/under for Bridges on Monday is 6.4 higher than his scoring average.

Bridges has grabbed 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Bridges averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (-120) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 17.3 points per game average is 0.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

Dinwiddie has connected on 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.