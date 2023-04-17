How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play Monday for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET on .
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can tune in to to watch as the Bruins and the Panthers square off.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|12/19/2022
|Bruins
|Panthers
|7-3 BOS
|11/23/2022
|Panthers
|Bruins
|5-2 FLA
|10/17/2022
|Bruins
|Panthers
|5-3 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.