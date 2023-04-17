The Boston Bruins are on their home ice at TD Garden to play the Florida Panthers in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Panthers are the underdog (+190) in this game against the Bruins (-225).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-225) Panthers (+190) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been a moneyline favorite 71 times this season, and have gone 58-13 in those games.

Boston has a 24-7 record (winning 77.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 69.2% chance to win.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

They have a league-best goal differential of +127 this season.

