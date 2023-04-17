On Monday, Christian Arroyo (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

11:10 AM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .170 with two doubles and two walks.

This season, Arroyo has totaled at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

