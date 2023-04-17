On Monday, Christian Arroyo (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .170 with two doubles and two walks.
  • This season, Arroyo has totaled at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ohtani (2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
