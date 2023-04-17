Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 11:10 AM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 16 hits, batting .262 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (40.0%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani (2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
