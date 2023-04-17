After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 11:10 AM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston with 16 hits, batting .262 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this season (40.0%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 46.7% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ohtani (2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
