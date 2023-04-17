The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Monday at 11:10 AM ET.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

11:10 AM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .333 with a home run and a walk.

In four of 11 games this season, Tapia got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Tapia has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this year.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings