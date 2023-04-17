The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Monday at 11:10 AM ET.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is hitting .333 with a home run and a walk.
  • In four of 11 games this season, Tapia got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this year.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • The Angels will send Ohtani (2-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old's .47 ERA ranks first, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
