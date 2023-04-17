Reese McGuire -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 17 at 11:10 AM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-0) against the Angels.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is batting .391 with three doubles and a walk.

In 55.6% of his nine games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

McGuire has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings