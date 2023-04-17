Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 17 at 11:10 AM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .212 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- In six of 11 games this year, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (2-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks first in ERA (.47), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 10th in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.