Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 17 at 11:10 AM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .212 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

In six of 11 games this year, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings