Sportsbooks have set player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145)
  • Tuesday's prop bet for Derrick White is 15.5 points, 3.1 more than his season average.
  • White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • White has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-110) 3.5 (+115) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)
  • Young is averaging 26.2 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.7 more than Tuesday's prop total.
  • Young's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
  • Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (-115) 5.5 (+120) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+125)
  • Dejounte Murray has scored 20.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.0 point higher than Tuesday's points prop total.
  • Murray has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

