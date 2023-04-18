Sportsbooks have set player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145)

Tuesday's prop bet for Derrick White is 15.5 points, 3.1 more than his season average.

White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 0.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

White has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 3.5 (+115) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

Young is averaging 26.2 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.7 more than Tuesday's prop total.

Young's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-115) 5.5 (+120) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+125)

Dejounte Murray has scored 20.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.0 point higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

Murray has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game, 1.6 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

