Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .147 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while hitting .160.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
