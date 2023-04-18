After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Duran reached base via a hit in 33 of 58 games last season (56.9%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (10 of them).

Including the 58 games he played in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.7% of his games a season ago (12 of 58), Duran drove home a run. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 25 .202 AVG .242 .273 OBP .294 .367 SLG .358 13 XBH 7 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 42/7 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 32 GP 26 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)