After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .267.
  • In 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%) Turner has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In five games this season, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.60).
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
