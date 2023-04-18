On Tuesday, April 18 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (8-9) host the Minnesota Twins (10-6) at Fenway Park in the series opener. Chris Sale will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Twins.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Twins have -110 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (1-1, 11.25 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.53 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 6-4 (60%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox won each of the three games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Twins have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3300 - 4th

