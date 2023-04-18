Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
  • In seven of 12 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .53 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
