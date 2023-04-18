Robert Williams III and the rest of the Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent time out, had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 112-99 win over the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 7.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.3 7.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 17.7 16 PR -- 16.3 14.8



Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Hawks

Williams has taken 4.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 2.3% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks concede 118.1 points per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26 assists per contest.

Robert Williams III vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 22 12 8 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.