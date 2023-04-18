Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yu Chang -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .091 with a home run and a walk.
- Chang notched a hit in one of 11 games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Chang has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
