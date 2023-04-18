Yu Chang -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .091 with a home run and a walk.

Chang notched a hit in one of 11 games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Chang has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings