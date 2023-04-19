Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.343 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .879, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 10th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.
- Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last games.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In five games this year (27.8%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|10 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 21st, .632 WHIP ranks second, and 12.3 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
