The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 1-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+185) in this game against the Bruins (-215).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)

Bruins (-215) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-5-16 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 27 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-2 record (good for 40 points).

In the five games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored exactly two goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).

The Bruins are 59-4-3 in the 66 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 121 points).

In the 38 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 33-2-3 record (69 points).

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-9-5 (79 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 28-3-0 (56 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

