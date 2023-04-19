Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 1-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+185) in this game against the Bruins (-215).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday
Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-5-16 record in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 27 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-2 record (good for 40 points).
- In the five games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has scored exactly two goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).
- The Bruins are 59-4-3 in the 66 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 121 points).
- In the 38 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 33-2-3 record (69 points).
- In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-9-5 (79 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 28-3-0 (56 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
