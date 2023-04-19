Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) in this matchup against the Bruins (-245).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-245) Panthers (+205) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have put together a 59-13 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has a 21-4 record (winning 84.0% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 71.0%.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in league action, allowing 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential is first in the league.

