After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

  • Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Duran picked up at least one hit 33 times last year in 58 games played (56.9%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (17.2%).
  • Including the 58 games he played in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Duran drove in a run (12 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (6.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 21 of 58 games last season (36.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 25
.202 AVG .242
.273 OBP .294
.367 SLG .358
13 XBH 7
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
42/7 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
Home Away
32 GP 26
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan (3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and fifth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
