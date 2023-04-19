After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Duran picked up at least one hit 33 times last year in 58 games played (56.9%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (17.2%).

Including the 58 games he played in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.3% of his trips to home plate.

In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Duran drove in a run (12 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (6.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 21 of 58 games last season (36.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 25 .202 AVG .242 .273 OBP .294 .367 SLG .358 13 XBH 7 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 42/7 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 32 GP 26 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)