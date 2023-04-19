Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .277.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
