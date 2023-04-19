On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston with 20 hits, batting .286 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Devers has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits seven times (41.2%).
  • He has homered in 35.3% of his games this season, and 9.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Devers has driven home a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 21st, .632 WHIP ranks second, and 12.3 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
