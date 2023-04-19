After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Raimel Tapia and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is hitting .250 with a home run and three walks.
  • In four of 13 games this season, Tapia got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of 13 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and fifth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.