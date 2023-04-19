Red Sox vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Oddsmakers list the Twins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.
Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-135
|+110
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 18 chances this season.
- The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-5
|3-4
|7-3
|2-5
|3-5
|6-3
