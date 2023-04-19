How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.
- Boston is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 96 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.358 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corey Kluber (0-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In three starts this season, Kluber has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/15/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Anderson
|4/16/2023
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Reid Detmers
|4/17/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|-
|4/18/2023
|Twins
|W 5-4
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Sonny Gray
|4/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Joe Ryan
|4/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Mahle
|4/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Freddy Peralta
|4/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Wade Miley
|4/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Corbin Burnes
|4/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
