On Wednesday, April 19, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (10-7) visit Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (9-9) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Twins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). A 9-run over/under is set for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (3-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-3, 6.92 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won eight of those games.

The Twins have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Red Sox have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +110 moneyline underdog.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Justin Turner 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+270)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

