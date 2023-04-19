On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .205.

Refsnyder has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 13 games so far this season.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings