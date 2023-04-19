On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .205.
  • Refsnyder has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 13 games so far this season.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins will send Ryan (3-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 21st, .632 WHIP ranks second, and 12.3 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
