Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Twins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .135 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in six of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Casas has had an RBI in four games this season (23.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%).
- He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
