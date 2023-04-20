Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Connor Wong (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles and three walks while hitting .171.
- Wong has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.
- Wong has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.70).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will look to Maeda (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
