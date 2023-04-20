On Thursday, Connor Wong (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four doubles and three walks while hitting .171.
  • Wong has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.
  • Wong has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.70).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Maeda (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.