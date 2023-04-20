Thursday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (9-10) and the Minnesota Twins (11-7) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on April 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (2-0) to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (0-2) will answer the bell for the Minnesota Twins.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

Boston is 5-4 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 100.

The Red Sox's 5.20 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule