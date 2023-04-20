Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .130 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In six of 18 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has driven home a run in four games this year (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 2.70 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Maeda (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
