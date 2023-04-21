After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.887) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Verdugo has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 20 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.96).
  • The Brewers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.