The Boston Celtics are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-0 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 228.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 43 of 82 games this season.

Boston's outings this year have an average point total of 229.4, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 36-15, a 70.6% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 43 52.4% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have hit the over four times.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Celtics record only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 26-30 43-39 Hawks 36-46 9-6 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

