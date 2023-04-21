After batting .217 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .179 with four doubles and three walks.

In six of 15 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.

In two games this season, Wong has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 15 games so far this year.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

