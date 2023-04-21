Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .257 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Turner has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this year (65.0%), including six multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings