On Friday, Rafael Devers (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (21) this season while batting .269 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 79th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

In 68.4% of his 19 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 31.6% of his games this year, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), with two or more RBI four times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with two or more runs four times (21.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings