The Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) and the Boston Red Sox (10-10) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, April 21 at American Family Field, with Freddy Peralta starting for the Brewers and Nick Pivetta taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-160). An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (2-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won seven out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win two times (25%) in those games.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Yu Chang 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Connor Wong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

