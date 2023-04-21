Reese McGuire -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .406 with four doubles and a walk.
  • McGuire has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (33.3%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • McGuire has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Peralta (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
