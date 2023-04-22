Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

Duran got a base hit in 33 out of 58 games last season (56.9%), with multiple hits in 10 of those games (17.2%).

Including the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Duran picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games last season (12 of 58), with two or more RBIs in four of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 25 .202 AVG .242 .273 OBP .294 .367 SLG .358 13 XBH 7 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 42/7 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 32 GP 26 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)