Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Rafael Devers (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 21 hits, batting .253 this season with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.0% of them.
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (30.0%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this season (50.0%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.07 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Miley (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.50, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
