On Saturday, April 22 at 7:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) host the Boston Red Sox (11-10) at American Family Field. Wade Miley will get the call for the Brewers, while Garrett Whitlock will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Brewers (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (2-1, 1.50 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored nine times and won seven of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 5-2 (71.4%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 1-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

