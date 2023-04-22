On Saturday, Rob Refsnyder (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has a double, a home run and seven walks while hitting .220.
  • Refsnyder has had a base hit in eight of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.07).
  • The Brewers give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 1.50 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.
