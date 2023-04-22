On Saturday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .136 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Casas has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 20 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0%.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

