On Saturday, Yu Chang (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang has two home runs and a walk while hitting .094.
  • Twice in 14 games this year, Chang has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Chang has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 4
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.07).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
  • Miley (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.50, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
