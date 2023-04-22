On Saturday, Yu Chang (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has two home runs and a walk while hitting .094.

Twice in 14 games this year, Chang has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In two games this season, Chang has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings