The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (hitting .316 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Verdugo has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 63.6% of his games this year (14 of 22), with two or more runs three times (13.6%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

