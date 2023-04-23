The Boston Bruins ready for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday, April 23, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers favor the Bruins in this matchup, assigning them -150 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+130).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-150) Panthers (+130) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have a 60-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Boston has a 50-13 record (winning 79.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 60.0% chance to win.

In 46 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In Boston's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.

The average amount of goals in the Bruins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins create the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.

The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) leads the league this season .

