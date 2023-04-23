Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|231.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 38 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.
- Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 30-14, a 68.2% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|49
|59.8%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.
- Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|23-26
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|7-4
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
