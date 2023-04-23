The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 38 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.
  • Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 30-14, a 68.2% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.
  • Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 23-26 43-39
Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.